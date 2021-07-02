The Town of Nolensville and the Nolensville Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on July 13, 2021, at 7 p.m. to consider an update to the future land use map during the regularly scheduled planning commission meeting.
Nolensville Town Hall located at 7218 Nolensville Road.
