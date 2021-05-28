The Nolensville Planning Commission will hold a special work session at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 to discuss and give more clarity to the town's Comprehensive Plan.
The Planning Commission meets at Nolensville Town Hall located at 7218 Nolensville Road.
More information about the Planning Commission including meeting agendas and minutes can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.