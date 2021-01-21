The Town of Nolensville and the Nolensville Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Work Session on Thursday, Jan. 28, at 4:00 p.m.
According to the town, the work session will include discussion on the proposed planned development zoning ordinance update, a general discussion regarding long range planning for the Town of Nolensville, and the proposed February 2021 Town Commission agenda.
The meeting will take place at Town Hall located at 7218 Nolensville Road, and will be open to the public, however seating will be limited due to social distancing measures in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
