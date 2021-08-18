The Nolensville Fire Department will be one of several Middle Tennessee fire departments that are honoring the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a blood drive.
The Nolensville Remembering the Badges Blood Drive will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 from 1:15 p.m.-7:15 p.m. at Nolensville First United Methodist Church.
The blood drive campaign is sponsored by the American Red Cross and aims to collect 2,977 pints of blood by Sept. 11 in remembrance of the 2,977 innocent victims of the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil.
"On Sept. 11, 2001, 2,977 innocent individuals started their day not knowing it was their last day. Firefighters, police officers, military members, moms, dads, brothers, sisters and just hard-working Americans needlessly died that day. This year we are honoring their sacrifice and memory. What we learned that day is that bad things can happen in an instant," NFD Chief David Windrow said in an email.
"Everyone has the opportunity to save 3 lives by donating blood. All day every day there is a local need for blood. It might be a burn victim at Vanderbilt, a cancer patient at Sarah Cannon or a mother having a difficult delivery at St. Thomas Midtown. Honor those who died on 9/11 and save 3 lives. How often can such a simple act have such a significant impact."
Donors can sign up here and use the sponsor code “Nolensville.”
Earlier this week Blood Assurance announced a need for blood donations as supplies have been further strained by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
