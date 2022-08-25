The Republican Women of Williamson County hosted three Nolensville teens on Wednesday who the group recently sponsored to attend the 2022 Turning Point USA's Young Women's Leadership Summit.
RWWC members donated $1,800 to send the four teens, Avenly Galardi, Maggie Maclean and Myla Maclean, who attend Nolensville High School, and Hannah Faulkner, who is homeschooled and was not present at the luncheon, to the Turning Point USA conference that took place in Texas in June.
Turning Point USA’s self-described mission is “to educate students about the importance of fiscal responsibility, free markets, and limited government,” adding that “TPUSA activists are the community organizers of the right.”
“The Young Women’s Leadership Summit, for me, was a dream come true to say the least,” NHS junior Maggie Maclean, who also serves as the school’s first Turning Point USA chapter president, said.
“The overall prevailing message from this summit to me was to embrace your femininity, to reject the toxic culture of the left that wants women to glorify careers over their own happiness, who want women to glorify killing their babies and treating them as an obstacle in your life,” Maclean continued. “Stand up and firm in the truth of what a woman is, and never ever back down when it comes to your faith, your family or your freedom.”
According to Turning Point USA's website, Franklin High School also has a chapter.
The monthly luncheon meeting also featured brief remarks from 5th Congressional District candidate and current Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles who asked for the group’s support and vote in November.
“We're at a crossroads in this country,” Ogles told the group. “We can't just win in 2022, we need to beat them into the ground because that sets the stage for 2024, and I want the White House.”
The event also included a “Runway to Victory” fashion show fundraiser featuring clothing and accessories from Dillard’s of Cool Springs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.