The Nolensville High School Choir will be caroling in the Nolensville Town Center on Thursday as part of an event where restaurants will donate a portion of proceeds to the NHS choir.
Patrons can dine at Martin's Bar-B-Que, Hwy 55, Brothers Burgers and Campo Azul where they can enjoy holiday songs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. as well as financially support local businesses and the choir.
