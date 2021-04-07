RMA Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Nolensville will be hosting an eight week women’s self defense workshop beginning April 14.
The first class will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. and will be free, while additional classes, which will also take place on the Wednesday of each week, will have a class fee.
The workshop is open to women and girls 13 years and older and has a class size limit of 20 students.
RMA Ju Jitsu Academy co-owner Renata Ribeiro said that the workshop will focus on real-world safety scenarios for students and professionals whether it’s staying safe while walking to school or working as a realtor with clients.
"I think that we always have to think, what can I learn that could really save my life? Of course we hope that never ever happens to any of us," Renata Ribeiro said. "But if it does, am I going to be prepared?"
Renata Ribeiro said that their family-centered academy has seen a spike in women interested in learning self defense techniques especially after attempted abductions of women have been reported in Nashville.
The workshop was designed by RMA co-owner Professor Marcelo Ribeiro to help students learn to utilize Jiu-Jitsu techniques and submissions, techniques that Ribeiro said are unique to Jiu-Jitsu as most attacks will see a victim ambushed or taken to the ground in an encounter.
"At that point they are on the ground and no other martial art will give them any other chance to survive at that point," Marcelo Ribeiro said.
More information about the workshop, including how to sign up, can be found here or by calling (615) 819-2124.
