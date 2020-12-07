Drivers in Nolensville should expect additional delays in travel as roadway paving and repairs are taking place throughout the week.
On Monday, Dec. 7, Oldham Street will see construction delays and Dortch Lane and King Street will see construction on Tuesday, Dec. 8.
From Wednesday, Dec. 9, through Saturday, Dec. 12, will see construction and construction delays on Clovercroft Road, Old Clovercroft Road, Sam Donald Road, King Street and Sam Donald Court.
The Town of Nolensville asks that drivers use caution and patience in the area and to expect delays all week.
A full detailed list of roadwork can be found here.
