The Town of Nolensville welcomed Santa and Mrs. Claus to town on Sunday evening with the annual Christmas parade and tree lighting as well as lighting of a menorah to mark the end of Hanukkah.
The event drew hundreds of community members and featured dozens of floats and vehicles from local community groups, churches and first responder agencies.
The parade concluded at town hall as crowds gathered for the lighting of a menorah and the lighting of the town's Christmas tree which will remain lit throughout the holiday season.
Town Hall is one of dozens of "Hometown Holiday Photo Stops" scattered throughout Nolensville in order to allow residents and families to take holiday photos with festive props and backdrops.
The town encourages people to use the hashtag #HometownHoliday when sharing their images on social media.
