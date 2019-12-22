The Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 2900 block of McCanless Road around 6:24 p.m. on Saturday.
According to a NVFD Facebook post, neighbors reported seeing smoke and fire from the home which was fully involved in fire when crews arrived. The post noted that the home may have been on fire for 30 to 45 minutes before anyone was aware of the incident.
No one was injured in the fire that resulted in a total loss of the house, and the cause of the blaze is currently under investigation by the Nolensville Fire Inspectors Office.
According to NVFD Chief Adam Spencer, no one was home at the time of the fire, and the residents were contacted by the American Red Cross.
NVFD was also assisted by Arrington Fire and Rescue, Rutherford County Fire & Rescue, Almaville Volunteer Fire Rescue Department, Williamson Fire-Rescue, Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, Box 94 and Williamson County Rescue Squad.
