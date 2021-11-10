A Williamson County Schools bus was rear-ended on Wednesday morning resulting in injuries to the school bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle, but no injuries to students.
The Nolensville Police Department and Nolensville Fire and Rescue responded to the crash on Rocky Fork Road, and NPD announced that traffic was backed up from the crash at 7:18 a.m.
According to the NPD Chief Roddy Parker, the unidentified drivers of both vehicles were transported to a local hospital with “minor injuries” but the extent of those injuries was not made public.
No additional information about the crash was immediately available, but Parker said that no charges are expected against either driver in the crash that was cleared by 8:46 p.m.
Williamson County Schools did not respond to a request for comment on the crash.
