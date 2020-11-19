Nolensville's Shelli Huether, a Lieutenant Colonel in the Tennessee Air National Guard who died in a plane crash with two other service members, will be remembered with a virtual race this weekend.
The Shelli Huether Honor Run, Walk and Fundraiser is organized by race director Anita Daneker who has called Huether a friend since 2018.
Huether was killed in a civilian single-engine plane crash in Warren County in September along with Capt. Jessica Naomi Wright and Senior Master Sgt. Scott Alan Bumpus.
All three were members of the Tennessee Air National Guard’s 118th Wing based out of Nashville.
Participants will need to log their miles using a pedometer app (such as ones found on your smartphone) with the goal of walking or running as many miles as you can in the 55 hour time span from 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21 and 2 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 23.
Daneker said that the virtual/solo format was chosen in part due to the ongoing pandemic, but has also given people across the country the ability to take part in the event, adding that people are participating in 15 states including in Tennessee, California and Ohio.
"Shelli always loved a great challenge, so it's kind of my goal here to get people who wouldn't normally go outside and get some miles to go out and get those miles and get some exercise, and it's a great way to raise some money and honor someone," Daneker said, adding that her personal goal is to complete 101 miles.
Money raised will benefit the United Service Organizations, which provides programs for service members, and Lantern Lane Farms, which provides counseling services in Mt. Juliet with the use of therapy animals including horses.
The race has a $75 fee which will also see participants receive a t-shirt and medal, with a special medal awarded to those who complete 100 miles or more.
Registration can be found here, and since the event is virtual a participant can register online even after the start time on Saturday.
There is also an option to donate to both the USO and Lantern Lane Farms without participating in the race here.
More information about the The Shelli Huether Honor Run, Walk and Fundraiser can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.