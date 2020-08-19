The Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen met for an electronically-held special meeting for a public hearing for a proposed property tax increase.
The proposed 14-cent increase would double the property tax, funds that would be used to establish the town’s first fire service as the growing municipality currently relies on the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department.
Four residents, including Lisa Garramone, Robert Verell and Michael Edwards, spoke in support of the ordinance while two residents spoke against the ordinance. Those three are candidates in the upcoming special election to fill the town’s first ever Commissioner seats.
BOMA will hold the second reading vote on the issue during their Sept. 3 meeting.
BOMA also unanimously approved a resolution accepting a contract with the state of Tennessee Department of Transportation.
According to the online agenda, TDOT will conduct a safety audit of State Route 11, also known as Nolensville Road, from South of Sanford Road to Summerlyn Drive, which includes a construction deposit from the town for $718,030.
