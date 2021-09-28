A Smyrna man has been charged in a traffic crash that killed a Nolensville teen on Thursday evening.
Ruben Buenrostro Contreras, a 68-year-old from Smyrna, was charged by the Smyrna Police Department with hit and run of a person and leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, and he is currently held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center in Murfreesboro on a $50,000 bond.
Contreras is scheduled to appear in a Rutherford County General Sessions Court on Thursday.
According to a SPD social media post, police, along with the Smyrna Fire Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, were dispatched to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Rocky Fork Road, Almaville Road and Morton Lane around 5 p.m.
Witnesses told police that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was a small, red pickup truck, which fled the scene prior to emergency crews arriving. Police and the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office began to search for the truck.
One person, later identified by police as 19-year-old James Robert Alan Beardsley Jr., of Nolensville, was transported to TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center with unknown injuries that resulted in Beardsley's death.
Two days later SPD announced that Contreras had been arrested in the incident.
Commented