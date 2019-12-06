Grace Christian found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Battle Ground 70-69 on December 6 in Tennessee boys high school basketball.
A 19-17 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Lions' defeat of the Wildcats.
The Wildcats took the lead 52-51 to start the fourth quarter.
Grace Christian kept a 32-31 halftime margin at Battle Ground's expense.
The first quarter gave the Lions a 15-11 lead over the Wildcats.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
