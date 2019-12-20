A sigh of relief filled the air in LaVergne's locker room after Friday's 54-45 win against Rock Canyon for a Tennessee boys basketball victory on December 20.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Wolverines, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 15-5 fourth quarter, too.
The Jaguars enjoyed a 40-39 lead over the Wolverines to start the fourth quarter.
Had this been a prize fight, Rock Canyon would've earned the judge's decision at intermission, with a 31-29 lead on LaVergne.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 15-15 duel in the first quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank.
