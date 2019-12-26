Mentor showered the scoreboard with points to drown Greeneville 83-54 during this Tennessee boys high school basketball game.
The Cardinals moved in front of the Green Devils 25-11 to begin the second quarter.
Mentor's offense pulled ahead to a 48-24 lead over Greeneville at the intermission.
The Cardinals thundered to a 68-41 bulge over the Green Devils as the fourth quarter began.
