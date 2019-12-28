North Mecklenburg dumped Webb 82-66 on December 28 in Tennessee boys high school basketball.
The Vikings opened with a 19-13 advantage over the Feet through the first quarter.
North Mecklenburg opened a monstrous 38-21 gap over Webb at the intermission.
The Vikings roared ahead of the Feet 60-37 as the fourth quarter started.
The Vikings chalked up this decision in spite of the Feet's spirited final-quarter performance.
