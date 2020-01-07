Tuesday's outing turned into an endurance test that Siegel passed in a 58-52 victory at Riverdale's expense in Tennessee boys basketball on January 7.
The Stars withstood the Warriors' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
The Stars and the Warriors were engaged in a thin affair at 46-39 as the fourth quarter started.
Siegel kept a 28-26 intermission margin at Riverdale's expense.
The Stars opened with a 14-6 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.