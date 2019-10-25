Baylor poked just enough holes in Montgomery Bell's defense to garner a taut 14-6 victory in a Tennessee high school football matchup on October 25
The Red Raiders put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Big Red 6-0 in the last stanza.
The Red Raiders broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with an 8-6 lead over the Big Red.
The second quarter was a sound of silence on the scoreboard, leading to a 0-0 margin at intermission.
Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter.
