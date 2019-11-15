Mighty close, mighty fine, Giles County wore a victory shine after clipping Stratford 17-14 at Stratford High on November 15 in Tennessee football action.
The Bobcats chalked up this decision in spite of the Spartans' spirited final-quarter performance.
The Bobcats darted to a 17-7 bulge over the Spartans as the fourth quarter began.
Giles County fought to a 10-7 halftime margin at Stratford's expense.
The Spartans started on steady ground by forging a 7-3 lead over the Bobcats at the end of the first quarter.
