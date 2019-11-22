A sigh of relief filled the air in Trousdale County's locker room after Friday's 22-19 win against Watertown in a Tennessee high school football matchup on November 22.
The Purple Tigers had the advantage to start the final period, but the Yellowjackets won the session and the game with a 15-6 performance.
Watertown came from behind to grab the advantage 13-7 at intermission over Trousdale County.
The start wasn't the problem for the Purple Tigers, who began with a 7-0 edge over the Yellowjackets through the end of the first quarter.
Both teams were scoreless in the third quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank.
