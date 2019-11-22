Montgomery Bell fell behind fast, but not far enough as far as Memphis University was concerned, and eventually pocketed a 20-3 win on November 22 in Tennessee football action.
The Owls showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over the Big Red as the first quarter ended.
Montgomery Bell's offense jumped to a 6-3 lead over Memphis University at the intermission.
The Big Red moved in front of the Owls 10-3 to begin the fourth quarter.
The Big Red put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Owls 10-0 in the last stanza.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
