A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Springfield nabbed it to nudge past Creek Wood 14-7 in a Tennessee high school football matchup.
It took a 7-0 rally, but the Yellowjackets were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Yellowjackets and the Red Hawks locked in a 7-7 stalemate.
The Yellowjackets opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Red Hawks through the first quarter.
Both teams were scoreless in the second quarter.
