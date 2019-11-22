A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Summit nabbed it to nudge past Shelbyville Central 20-12 at Shelbyville Central High on November 22 in Tennessee football action.
The Spartans moved in front of the Golden Eagles 20-12 going into the fourth quarter.
Summit fought to a 13-12 halftime margin at Shelbyville Central's expense.
The start wasn't the problem for the Golden Eagles, who began with a 12-0 edge over the Spartans through the end of the first quarter.
Both teams were scoreless in the fourth quarter.
