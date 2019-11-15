The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Shelbyville Central didn't mind, dispatching Beech 20-17 on November 15 in Tennessee football action.
The Buccaneers had the advantage to start the final period, but the Golden Eagles won the session and the game with a 7-0 performance.
The Buccaneers enjoyed a 17-13 lead over the Golden Eagles to start the fourth quarter.
The start wasn't the problem for the Buccaneers, who began with a 7-0 edge over the Golden Eagles through the end of the first quarter.
Both teams were scoreless in the second quarter.
This automated sports brief is brought to you utilizing the latest in technology by sponsor Franklin Synergy Bank. For more comprehensive coverage, check out WillCo Football special section on our sports page.
