Dobyns Bennett wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 41-37 victory over Parkersburg during this Tennessee girls high school basketball game.
The Indians put together a final-quarter comeback coaches describe in conditioning drills, owning a 15-10 edge in the final period.
The Big Reds enjoyed a 27-26 lead over the Indians to start the fourth quarter.
Parkersburg proved it would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 19-15 advantage over Dobyns Bennett at the half.
The start wasn't the problem for the Big Reds, who began with a 10-8 edge over the Indians through the end of the first quarter.
