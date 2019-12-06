A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Grace Christian nabbed it to nudge past Battle Ground 56-50 during this Tennessee girls high school basketball game.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Lions, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-11 fourth quarter, too.
The Lions' control showed as they carried a 42-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Grace Christian's offense moved to a 27-21 lead over Battle Ground at the intermission.
The start wasn't the problem for the Wildcats, who began with a 5-2 edge over the Lions through the end of the first quarter.
