The Town of Nolensville hired current Spring Hill City Administrator Victor Lay as its new town manager on Friday.
Lay brings with him nearly 27 years of experience in city administration, and most recently has served with Spring Hill since October of 2009.
On Dec. 15, Lay was interviewed by the Board of Commissioners along with one other candidate, current Chapel Hill Town Administrator Mark Graves.
The Board of Commissioners unanimously approved Lay’s appointment and agreement of employment in a brief Zoom meeting on Friday, with Mayor Derek Adams formally welcoming Lay.
“I’m very, very excited about working with you all,” Lay said.
According to his contract with the Town of Nolensville, Lay’s first day on the job will be Jan. 19, 2021, and earn an annual base salary of $150,000.
The Town of Nolensville’s current Town Manager Donald Anthony announced his resignation from the job in November, and on Monday both Spring Hill Planning Director Steve Foote and city engineer Tom Wolf announced their resignation.
Lay will serve as the town’s third Town Manager in 12 months after former Town Administrator Scott Collins abruptly resigned after being on the job for just one month.
