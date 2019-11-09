The Nolensville Lady Knights soccer team fell 2-1 to the Greenville Lady Green Devils on Saturday afternoon at Page High School in the Division 1 AA state championship.
“I think we competed hard enough to get a different result, but Greenville is a really good team,” said Nolensville head coach Eric Shelton. “We knew this was going to be an incredibly competitive match. To say I am proud of this graduating class and this team would be an understatement.”
In the 28th minute, Greenville scored a goal on a header in the box by senior Sydney Finchum to start the offense for the Lady Green Devils 1-0.
With a little under nine minutes in the first half, Nolensville got on the board to tie the score at 1 on a shot from sophomore Millie Smith.
“Millie is a bottle rocket,” said Coach Shelton. “She has gotten better this year, and there is some good soccer left in her future.”
“This was a team effort,” said Smith. “When we got the ball, I thought, if we just take a shot, then we might have a chance. It ended up going in.”
In the 51st minute, Finchum gave the Green Devils the lead 2-1 on an unassisted goal in front of the net.
Nolensville had more shots on goal than Greenville, but the Lady Devils defense held on for the victory 2-1.
The Lady Knights lose nine seniors, but have some pieces to build with in the future.
“I am hoping some of the freshman that came in today can understand what it is like to play in this kind of game,” said Smith. “Next year when we can get new freshman in, we can use our experiences to hopefully get further as a program.”
