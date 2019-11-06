The Nolensville Lady Knights soccer team surged their way to a decisive victory over the East Hamilton Lady Hurricanes to advance to the state semis.
Two goals each from Elisa Dobson and Baylee Farr secured the win 4-0 Wednesday afternoon at Siegel Soccer Complex in the first round of the 2019 TSSAA Class AA Girls Soccer State Tournament.
“We didn’t make all the best decisions in the first half, but we had enough quality (opportunities) to get two on the scoreboard,” said Nolensville head coach Eric Shelton. “The second half was more indicative of what we want to play going forward.”
Early in the first half, the Nolensville sophomore Dobson put the Knights on the board for a 1-0 lead with a shot from close range that slipped past the goalie.
With 12:51 remaining in the first half, Dobson collected her second goal of the game to push the Nolensville lead 2-0.
“I think Dobson was the best player on the field for us,” said Coach Shelton. “She (Dobson) has been our work horse the entire season. Her technical abilities are not that flashy, but she passes the ball into the net whenever she finds the chance. We needed her to break the ice in the first half.”
The Knights kept the 2-0 lead going into halftime with solid defense from junior goalie Ciampia Ava.
With 35:24 remaining in the second half, Nolensville executed a strike from senior Farr to extend their lead to 3-0.
Farr scored her second goal of the game at the 23:35 mark to stretch the Knights lead to 4-0.
“We work as a team and we all play together,” said Farr. “We know how to make good passes and work together because we have good team chemistry.”
Nolensville held the score at 4-0 through the remainder of the contest to capture the win.
The Knights recorded a shutout with the victory.
“Our captain and defensive player of the year, Trystan Wepking, is our coach on the field,” said Shelton. “She is the heart of the team and can motivate our girls. It makes our offense much more confident that she is in there behind them.”
“Our defense is one of the top performers in the state of Tennessee,” said Farr. “They work hard and shift together. They are phenomenal as a unit.”
Nolensville will face South Gibson on Thursday night at 6:30p.m. in the next round.
“I want to see more of what we did in the second half,” said Shelton. “I want to see us continue to find and connect with each other. We need to finish our chances when we get them.”
