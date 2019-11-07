The Nolensville Lady Knights soccer team flexed their muscles, powering to victory 8-0 over the South Gibson Lady Hornets Thursday night at Siegel Soccer complex in Murfreesboro.
“We have a confident group that is hitting their stride at the right time,” said Nolensville head coach Eric Shelton. “We had some adverse playing conditions and were able to persevere through those and find good scoring opportunities.”
With 31:17 remaining in the first half, Nolensville turned a deflected shot into an unassisted goal by senior Baylee Farr to give them the early lead 1-0.
Farr collected her second goal of the game with an assist from senior Parker Leftwich at the 25:44 mark of the half, increasing the lead 2-0.
Farr completed the hat trick with a strike from long distance with 38:56 remaining in the second half 3-0.
“She has such a great soccer IQ,” said Coach Shelton. “She knows where to be and can read defenses extremely well. That combination allows her to be successful for us and gives her a big push in the offense.”
With 37:31 remaining in the second half, senior Kaitlyn Sneed snuck the ball past the goalie to stretch the Knights lead 4-0.
Approximately 90 seconds later, sophomore Elisa Dobson sent a rocket past the keeper to extend the Nolensville lead 5-0.
Later in the second half, Sneed drove through the box to collect her second goal of the match, as the Knights cruised to a 6-0 lead.
With 9:06 remaining in the game, freshman Alia Gaddis strengthened the Nolensville lead 7-0.
Five minutes remained in the match when senior Alexis Fohr punched the ball into the net to seal the Knights win 8-0.
The first two matches in the state tournament have led to Nolensville shutouts.
“Our defense is solid and one of the best defenses in the state,” said Farr. “We are so excited to move on because we would not be here without our defense."
Nolensville will take on Greenville for the Class AA title on Saturday afternoon at 1:30.
“I hope we play the same way we played tonight,” said Farr. “We are going to play well because it is the state finals, and we are playing for our seniors.”
“I just hope we keep it rolling,” said Shelton. “We are healthy and hungry, and I think that is a good combination.”
