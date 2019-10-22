The Nolensville Lady Knights are a win away from the Class AA Girls Volleyball State Championship game.
The team edged Sullivan South 3-2 in a razor-thin match Tuesday night at MTSU (25-20, 16-25, 25-20, 22-25, 15-11) to make it to the semifinals.
They face Portland Wednesday at Blackman High School at 1:00 p.m. to see who punches the first ticket for the Class AA state finals game.
Though, the loser of that game still would have a chance at the second finals spot. They'll have to play another game with the top team from the losing bracket to do so, though.
That game would be at Blackman HS at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Portland has swept Lexington and East Hamilton to reach the semifinals game.
