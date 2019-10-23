The Nolensville Lady Knights volleyball team dropped their first contest of the Class AA State Girls' Volleyball Tournament.
The team lost to Portland 3-1 (25-13, 16-25, 25-20, 25-19) Wednesday afternoon at Blackman High School but will still get a chance at the state game.
They'll face the winner of Anderson Co. and East Hamilton to see if they can punch the second and final ticket to the finals game Thursday and get a rematch with Portland.
It would be the school's first state finals appearance if they win again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.