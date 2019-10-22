The Nolensville Lady Knights volleyball team continues to make school history.
The team got a 3-0 win (25-17, 25-20, 25-14) against Livingston Academy in the first round of the Class AA Girls Volleyball State Tournament Tuesday to advance to the next round.
They'll play Sullivan South Tuesday evening at MTSU (Court 1) at 5:00 p.m. to see who goes to the winners bracket's semifinals game (Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at Blackman High School).
If they lose that game, they'll play at Blackman HS at 10:00 a.m. against the evening's game against Lexington and Anderson County.
