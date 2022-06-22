Earlier this month 21-year-old Nolensville resident Bethany Stineman won two gold medals at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games after which she was given a hero's welcome home.
Stineman was one of three Williamson County residents to earn medals in Orlando, Florida, winning gold in javelin and shot put.
Stineman plays a variety of sports including flag football, bowling, basketball and track and has been competing in Special Olympics competitions for more than a decade, most recently tackling the sport of shot put over the past four months.
Stineman was coached in shot put by Nolensville High School Assistant Track Coach Colin Wells who specializes in shot put and discus.
“She has the best attitude ever that you could ask for," Wells said. She listens and she wants to practice. She loves being in the ring and wanting to practice, and the coolest part about my involvement with her was getting her around the other throwers on team because they all accepted her."
Stineman was joined by her family at the national Special Olympics games, inspiring both her family and her home town with her hard work, dedication and accomplishments.
"If you've never watched some of these kids compete and realize what they have overcome to be able to compete and do these things," Bethany's mom, Pam said.
"And the joy they have doing it," her dad, Jeff, added.
"It's unbelievable; it's a family affair," Pam Stineman said, adding that she, her husband and their son, Jeremy, have all helped with coaching sports and just being a foundation of support.
Stineman was honored by the Nolensville Board of Commissioners prior to leaving for Orlando, and upon her return was escorted home with a hometown hero's welcome as community members lined the streets to congratulate her.
"It was pretty wild coming home because, it's great to be home, but they escorted me with firemen and police and [Nolensville Vice Mayor] Wendy Cook-Mucci," Stineman said excitedly. "It was so wild, there was like 100 people."
"For her to come back with with hardware and be a gold, you know, it's just, it's awesome," Wells said.
More information about the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.