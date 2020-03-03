Monday night's storms that sparked tornadoes in Nashville, Mt. Juliet, Lebanon and parts of Putnam County have also disabled phone services to the Nolensville Police Department.
According to NPD Chief Roddy Parker, NPD's main non-emergency phone line, 615-776-3640, is currently unavailable and there is no estimate as to when the issue may be resolved.
Parker said in a phone call that any resident in need of the police should call 911.
