Jacob Paul
Senior
Jacob Paul, son of Michelle and Corey Paul, is a senior at Nolensville High School and this week’s Student of the Week.
Paul is an A and B student and is on the NHS Honor Roll. His biggest passions are creating art, competing in track & field and playing the guitar.
His top role models in life are his parents. “They teach me and show me the way to get through life,” he said. “They have given me a moral compass.”
When asked to pick a favorite teacher, Paul couldn’t choose just one. “I appreciate all of my teachers equally,” he said. “They all work so hard for students and I don’t think we appreciate them as much as they deserve, especially in these hard times.”
Engineering teacher Ms. Elvia Klym said of Paul, “Not only does Jacob go above and beyond in all of his engineering assignments, but he also gives his time after class to organize our tools and equipment. He is kind, professional and helpful to his peers and to me.”
When he’s not in school, he enjoys playing acoustic and electric guitar, basketball and participating in his youth group band.
After graduating from NHS, he plans to attend college to pursue a degree in civil engineering. He one day plans to specialize in structural engineering.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.