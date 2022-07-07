Nolensville Commissioners have seen fit to act on the town’s eligibility for the state’s Arts Build Communities grant.
The ABC grant program, facilitated by the Tennessee Arts Commission, accepts applications from municipalities and awards up to $3,500 to those it approves. The award comes with a requirement that the funds be matched by the municipality in question. The program also requires the town to pay 100 percent of all invoices involved in the projects for which funding is used before it can seek reimbursement.
The Tennessee Arts Commission established the ABC Grant Program to support projects in the arts aimed at broadening access to arts experiences, using the arts to improve quality of life issues in a given community and making asset-based cultural enterprise more sustainable.
This comes less than two months after the Historic District of Nolensville hosted an event that was funded through this same state program. Nolensville Nights, which was held on May 19, 2022, featured Erika Roberts Studio for the live designing and painting of art benches exhibited at the trailhead of Beth Lothers’ Bridge. The event also brought together other painters plus carpenters, glass blowers, sculptors and countless other artists.
The town now endeavors to reengage the program to organize a future event. As such, the Board of Commissioners has authorized Mayor Derek Adams to submit another application for the ABC grant. The program accepted applications this year through July 1.
When the Tennessee Arts Commission was participating in a national arts study back in 2016, it sought partnership with the Spring Hill Arts Commission and advised at the time that the city avail itself of the ABC grant program among other opportunities. At the time, the Commission pulled about 25 partners across the state into the national project conducted by Americans for the Arts.
Outside of this, ABC grant activity in Williamson County has not been particularly robust in recent years.
