Teron J. Spain, 18, who was arrested after he attempted to break into a vehicle in Nolensville on Feb. 8 pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted burglary in a Williamson County Court on Feb. 12.
According to court documents, Spain, who is from Antioch, was sentenced to two years supervised probation and must pay court costs as well as being ordered to stay away from the Burkett Place subdivision where the attempted burglary occurred.
Spain was originally charged with two counts of attempted theft of a motor vehicle, one count of criminal conspiracy and one count of trespassing.
NPD Chief Roddy Parker said in a phone call that he could not confirm if Spain is connected with any other recent vehicle burglaries but that the department is continuing to investigate any possible connections.
