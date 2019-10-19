The 11th annual Nolensville First United Methodist Men Shrimp Boil kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, with plenty of seafood and proceeds to benefit homeless outreach.
The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with tickets available at the door for $10 per adult or $6 for children 10 years old and under.
All proceeds will go to Room In The Inn, a Nashville-based homeless outreach program.
A clothing drive will also be held a the shrimp boil where new white t-shirts, boxers briefs and socks will be accepted to help cloth those in need through Room In The Inn. Sizes L and XL are needed most.
More information about Room In The Inn can be found here while more information about the shrimp boil can be found here.
Nolensville First United Methodist Church is located at7316 Nolensville Road.
