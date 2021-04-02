The Easter Bunny is coming to Nolensville on Saturday.
According to the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department, the department has been in communication with the Easter Bunny and will help everyone's favorite rabbit with greeting children throughout the neighborhoods of Nolensville.
The reverse parade will see the Easter Bunny depart the NVFD fire station on York Road at 10 a.m. and will travel 24 miles throughout town. The parade route can be seen below.
NVFD said in a social media post that while they do have a pre-determined route, it is subject to change. They also suggest that citizens line the passenger's side of the roadway for their best chance to catch a glimpse of the Easter Bunny.
