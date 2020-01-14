Tickets are on sale now for Rock Around Williamson County: A Father Daughter Sock Hop in the Nolensville.
The annual event will take place in the gymnasium of the Williamson County Recreation Complex on Nolensville Road on Sat., Feb. 29.
Sock Hops are also being held in Spring Hill Jan. 18, in Franklin on Jan. 25 and Fairview on Feb. 22. The Spring Hill dance is already sold out, so tickets should be purchased soon.
The dance is open to girls aged 5 to 12 years old and any father, grandfather, uncle or other special person.
Attendees are encouraged to dress in ’50s themed “sock hop” attire and dance the night away to live entertainment.
Each girl will receive her own commemorative photo, and light refreshments will be served including a sock hop must-have, soda floats, sponsored by Twinkle Toes Nanny Agency.
Tickets are $18 per couple and $6 for each additional girl, with registration available at www.wcparksandrec.com using registration code: #16146.
More information about this and other upcoming events at the Nolensville branch of the Williamson County Recreation Complex can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.