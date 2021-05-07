The Nolensville Board of Commissioners recognized Juneteenth with a proclamation during their monthly Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday night.
Juneteenth is a celebration that marks the end of slavery for some 250,000 of people who were enslaved in Texas in 1865 who were unaware of then President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation which was issued in September 1862 and went into effect on News Years Day 1863, outlawing slavery.
Union General Gordon Granger announced the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, and now most of the United States recognizes June 19 as a celebratory day of freedom for African Americans.
The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County requested that each municipality recognize the day, something that has been done in Franklin for several years.
Nolensville Mayor Derek Adams read the proclamation that was signed by all Nolensville Town Commissioners.
"It is the desire of the Board of Commissioners to celebrate this milestone towards achieving the American ideal that 'all men are created equal' in the town of Nolensville; and whereas, the Town of Nolensville recognizes the significance of this event and acknowledges this period in our history," Adams said.
Spring Hill also recognized Juneteenth this week, and the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will celebrate Juneteenth this year during the 17th Annual Juneteenth Celebration and Health Fair on Saturday, June 19, at Pinkerton Park in Franklin.
