Congruent to the widespread adjustments made to sporting events across the country in wake of the coronavirus, the TSSAA is monitoring how the rest of its high school state basketball tournaments will continue.
The organization notes Middle Tennessee State University, the tournament's host site, has revealed a contingency plan that affects MTSU students and classes. The university's offices and services, per the release, are still open and operational.
“While our discussions with the professionals over the past days and weeks resulted in advice to continue with our games, this has become a very fluid situation,” said Bernard Childress, TSSAA Executive Director, via a release.
“The university is permitting the girls' state basketball tournament to continue,” Childress said. “Our plan at the moment is to finish the quarterfinal round. We will be continuing to review all available information tonight and tomorrow so that we can make a determination about how the rest of the tournament will proceed.”
The Nolensville Lady Knights are the last Williamson County team playing in basketball right now. They're still set to play against Melrose at MTSU's Murphy Center Thursday morning in the state quarterfinals.
A win would keep them competing Friday in the semis, though, per the TSSAA's message, that could change.
The release says "TSSAA staff will be in communication with the administrators of the impacted schools and teams regarding any potential changes to the tournament schedule, and any necessary public announcements will be distributed to the media and published on TSSAA.org."
