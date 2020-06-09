The Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department received a $1,425 donation by way of a lemonade stand from two young, but generous, residents.
Eight-year-old Maya Luszczek and her 4-year-old sister Alina earned the money the old fashioned way, by selling cups of homemade lemonade outside of their Nolensville home in the summer heat. It turned out to be a treat that was just what neighbors and community members needed, shattering their last year earnings of $70, which was also donated to the all volunteer department.
Maya and Alina’s father Mike Luszczek said in a phone call that he was proud of his daughter’s willingness to support their community, which he said stemmed from Maya learning that the fire fighters in Nolensville were working each day without pay.
NVFD announced the donation in a Facebook post where they thanked the young ladies’ generosity.
“Through her and her sister's lemonade stand $1,425 was raised, all of which she is donating to the fire department. If that doesn't melt your heart, you might need to re-evaluate a few things. Thank you Maya for loving us enough to do something like this. You're going to go places in life with a heart like that,” the post reads.
