The Nolensville Police Department has charged an 18-year-old and a 16-year-old in connection with several drive-by shootings with a BB gun after two people were shot in the span of about three hours on Thursday evening.
NPD Chief of Police Roddy Parker said in a phone call that police were aware of three separate incidents which resulted in two 13-year-old boys shot with the BB gun and sustaining minor injuries. Another incident saw a home sustain minor damage.
Now police have charged both teens with four counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of assault and two counts of felony vandalism, with the 18-year-old also facing a contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge.
The 18-year-old is charged as an adult while the 16-year-old is charged as a juvenile.
Several photos and videos were posted on community social media pages that depicted the suspect’s vehicle, including a doorbell camera recording that showed a car drive down a neighborhood street followed by the sound of the BB gun firing.
“We want to thank the community for coming forward with information. Also it should be mentioned the License Plate Reader technology deployed by the Bent Creek HOA played an important role in solving this case,” Parker said in an email. “Finally I want to thank the staff of the NPD. When they found out people had been hurt, the crew got serious. They stayed late and were out early this morning to bring this to a swift conclusion.”
No other information about the investigation was immediately available.
