The possibility of a mural in Nolensville is alive and well after the town passed on the proposition of funding public art in the Historic District and has since been picked up by community members who have raised over $10,000 for the effort.
Nolensville citizen Debbie Brown began a Kickstarter campaign to fund the project, known as Walls for Women, which celebrates the centennial ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote in the United States.
The issue was last discussed in the May 7 Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting where the town discussed the idea of funding the public art initiative, a discussion that was met with opposition from some BOMA members.
Since that time Brown and others have worked to facilitate the project independently from the town, raising over $10,000 in a matter of days, more than needed for the $7,500 project. According to the Kickstarter page, the excess funds will be donated to the local non-profit Round Up for Nolensville.
“I think this is something that can really unite the community and I think it could drive business and that’s what excites me about it,” Brown said.
The mural will next be discussed on Thursday, June 25, during the Historic Zoning Commission meeting which will be held electronically, at which point representatives from DMA Events, who facilitates the project and creation of the murals, will make the proposal to the committee including the exact location on an currently unspecified Nolensville business.
DMA Events Vice President Scott Van Velsor said in a phone call that if approved the mural would be one of at least 9 murals across the state, and added that they are working directly with the unidentified business owner and a currently unannounced female artist out of Nashville to collaborate on the project.
“Nolensville is basically our target community for bringing community-improvement projects like public art to towns,” Van Velsor said. “It’s just such a dynamic thing that can happen when there’s a piece of art that everybody can access without paying for it with just driving by or walking by it. It can really alter the environment quickly and Nolensville is outside of a couple of major big cities and it’s been growing and there’s a lot of passion for doing things that are about creative placemaking. It creates anchors in communities and can be an identifying piece of communities.”
If approved, the mural is expected to be completed between July 18 and Aug. 18.
