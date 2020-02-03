Wheeler's Raid Distillery held its Winter Roar 2.0 on Saturday night with a grand re-opening, ribbon cutting and a night of music and the growing variety of Wheeler’s Raid products.
The celebration featured complimentary tours, barrel samples, cocktails and food from Cousins Maine Lobster and Mojo's Tacos food trucks as well as performances by the NextDoor Boys and Distilled.
Wheeler’s Raid did suffer a setback in August after noise complaints from live music led to the distillery to close down its tasting room for a short time.
Wheeler’s Raid took that downtime in business to release new bourbons and fully renovate the building, adding a 3,500-square-foot tasting room tasting room, a new bar, retail shop, offices and new lights and sound system for the stage.
The business did a soft opening in mid January to much support from the townspeople, support that Wheeler’s Raid Distillery’s Founder Ryan Thomas said is proof that should attract any business to Nolensville.
“While you may have to work through things in a partnership with the town, if you take the time to do that you’ll definitely come out the other end being a success,” Thomas said. “It’s a great place to have a business because the people here will support you. They have supported from day one and they support us even more now that we’re reopened and I’m thrilled, I truly am thrilled. I say this to the whole team, we really are blessed to be in this town.”
Thomas also said that they have invested $12,000 in noise abatement including a wall-to-wall, ceiling-to-floor fire wall fire wall that’s 10 inches thick and insulated the building with acoustic foam, which both increases the safety of the facility as well as drastically reduces the amount of noise that can escape the building.
“We’re always tickled to have a ribbon cutting and opening up a new business, and while it’s not a new business, it’s opening on a grander scale that tickles us in Nolensville and we’re happy about that and we hope everything goes well,” Nolensville Mayor Jimmy Alexander added during the ceremony.
Wheeler's Raid Distillery is located at 2007 Johnson Industrial Park, Building C, in Nolensville. More information about Wheeler’s Raid Distillery and all of their products can be found at wheelersraiddistillery.com.
