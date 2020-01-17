Wheeler’s Raid Distillery is back in operation and will reopen on Friday night at 6 p.m. after having its tasting room closed for nearly five months.
Wheeler’s Raid announced the reopening in a Facebook post where they thanked their patient customers, supporters and others, as well the Nolensville Board of Mayor and Aldermen who they credit for helping them adapt the facilities to become compliant.
“From the start of this decision to build the new tasting room here in Nolensville, we have received hundreds of emails, texts FB messages & posts and visits from all of you, cheering us on,” the post reads. “We are blessed beyond measure and we are so excited to share this new space with all of you, our friends, fans and forever faithful Raiders!”
As previously reported, Wheeler’s Raid did suffer a setback in August after noise complaints from live music led to the distillery to close down their tasting room for a short time.
In the time that Wheeler's Raid has been working on the remodel, they also stayed busy with the release of their signature bourbons in November of 2019.
One of Wheeler’s Raid Distillery's founders Ryan Thomas said in a phone call that they have fully renovated the building and added a 3,500-square-foot tasting room tasting room, a new bar, retail shop, offices and new lights and sound system for the stage where the band Distilled, in which Thomas is a part of, will perform.
Thomas also said that they have invested $12,000 in noise abatement including a wall-to-wall, ceiling-to-floor fire wall fire wall that’s 10 inches thick and insulated the building with acoustic foam, which both increases the safety of the facility as well as drastically reduces the amount of noise that can escape the building.
“I’m so thankful for this town,” Thomas said. “The support that we’ve had the whole time we were closed, people reaching out to help, people purchasing our products to make sure that we were financially healthy. It’s just an overwhelming feeling as an individual and as a businesses owner to see a community that has this much love.”
Nolensville Alderman Derek Adams expressed his support for the business in a phone call on Friday, saying that this is a business that is sure to continue to bring in both people and dollars from surrounding counties.
"Wheeler's Raid brings such a unique business and product to Nolensville that it helps to attract people from outside of Nolensville in to see what all the talk and excitement is about," Adams said. "I was thrilled to hear that they were investing so much money into building out their operation here in Nolensville. I've seen the space and it's a beautiful space for sure that's going to become a very popular place in Nolensville for people to gather."
Wheeler’s Raid Distillery will be open on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 17 and 18, from 6 p.m. to Midnight, with last call at 10:45 p.m.
Wheeler's Raid Distillery is located at 2007 Johnson Industrial Park, Building C, in Nolensville. More information about Wheeler’s Raid Distillery and all of their products can be found at wheelersraiddistillery.com.
